NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Hot temperatures start off week with chances for afternoon showers, storms

Highs will stay in the 90s for the first part of this week.
Hot and humid conditions will continue across the Carolinas through early next week.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for a hot start to the workweek with more chances for hit-or-miss showers and storms in the afternoons.

  • Monday: Hot and humid, isolated storms.
  • Tuesday: Hot, PM scattered showers and storms.
  • Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and steamy.

A few scattered showers and storms dropped temperatures from the lower 90s into the 80s earlier this afternoon. This week, a few pop-up showers and storms will be possible at times but most areas will remain dry.

Monday's feels-like temperatures
Monday's feels-like temperatures(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Tonight, will be partly cloudy, mild, and muggy with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

We’ll kick off Monday with some patchy fog. For the rest of the day expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with only a stray shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon.

Highs on Monday will range from the lower 80s in the mountains to lower 90s across the piedmont.

On Tuesday there will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon otherwise expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the lower 90s.

Chances for storms will be minimal on Wednesday and Thursday but it will remain hot and steamy with highs in the lower 90s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great week!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nataijah Fields (left) and Darius Hall (right) were arrested after allegedly breaking into a...
Couple claiming allegiance to ‘Moorish Nation’ arrested after squatting in NASCAR driver’s multi-million dollar mansion, authorities say
Lancaster Motor Speedway
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed at Lancaster Speedway during Saturday night race
Matthews Police Chief Clark Pennington has resigned, officials confirmed.
Matthews police chief announces resignation, officials confirm
A family is pleading for community members to come forward with information about their loved...
‘Nobody wanted to talk about it’: Family pleads for community members to come forward with information about Charlotte man’s killing
Five years after being accused of murdering his girlfriend's child, Christopher Sims has been...
Jury finds man not guilty of murdering 2-year-old more than five years after arrest

Latest News

High temps this week
Heat and humidity returns this week with some chances of rain
Saturday evening 8/27 weather update
Saturday evening 8/27 weather update
Humid conditions continue into new week with chances of showers
Humid conditions continue into new week with chances of showers
WBTV 7 Day Forecast
Humid conditions continue into new week with chances of showers