Hot temperatures start off week with chances for afternoon showers, storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for a hot start to the workweek with more chances for hit-or-miss showers and storms in the afternoons.

Monday: Hot and humid, isolated storms.

Tuesday: Hot, PM scattered showers and storms.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and steamy.

A few scattered showers and storms dropped temperatures from the lower 90s into the 80s earlier this afternoon. This week, a few pop-up showers and storms will be possible at times but most areas will remain dry.

Monday's feels-like temperatures (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Tonight, will be partly cloudy, mild, and muggy with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

We’ll kick off Monday with some patchy fog. For the rest of the day expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with only a stray shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon.

Highs on Monday will range from the lower 80s in the mountains to lower 90s across the piedmont.

On Tuesday there will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon otherwise expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the lower 90s.

Chances for storms will be minimal on Wednesday and Thursday but it will remain hot and steamy with highs in the lower 90s.

Have a great week!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

