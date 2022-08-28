Heat and humidity returns this week with some chances of rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The heat and humidity will remain the big story today with rain chances staying low. More heat and slightly better rain chances in the forecast.

Today: Partly cloudy, hot with an isolated storm

Back to school Monday: Hot & mainly dry

Temps stay in the 90s through Thursday

Partly cloudy and hot for Sunday with high temperatures in the low 90s for the piedmont and low 80s for the mountains. An isolated shower or storm is possible at any point during the afternoon and evening, but rain chances remain low. Overnight lows will fall to near 70°.

Back to school forecast (WBTV)

It’ll be a dry and mild start to Monday with hot conditions for the afternoon with high temperatures in the low 90s with only a stray shower/storm for the day.

Tuesday will bring slightly better rain chances especially for the high country with widely scattered storms. High temperatures will linger in the low 90s for the piedmont.

Rain chances will continue to stay low through the end of the week with high temperatures heating up into the low 90s. A cool down appears to come alongside a cold front by the end of the week.

Have a great Sunday!

