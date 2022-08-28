Charlotte handed loss in season opener at FAU

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics

Boca Raton, Fla. -- Charlotte dropped its season and Conference USA opener at Florida Atlantic, 43-13, at Howard Schnellenberger Field, Saturday night.

Charlotte opened quick but a second quarter injury to starting quarterback Chris Reynolds derailed the efforts as Florida Atlantic broke the game open.

“They kicked our butt,” said 49ers fourth-year head coach Will Healy. “Sloppy, way too many busts, I thought they converted some big third and longs. We’ve got a long way to go. You feel really good about it heading into the game and then you get punched in the mouth and you realize how much work is left to be done. Not acceptable. Going to say a lot about our football team with how we come back next week.”

QUICK STRIKE

The 49ers came out with a bang, driving 75 yards on its opening possession to take a 7-0 lead on a 56-yard catch and run from Chris Reynolds to Grant DuBose. Reynolds was 5-of-5 on the drive for 85 yards as the 49ers took the lead just 2:44 into the contest. DuBose’s TD catch was similar to his 52-yarder on the 49ers opening drive in 2021 in Charlotte’s win over Duke.

FAU, however, scored the next 10 points, with a TD on a 52-yard run by Larry McCammon and a 43-yard field goal by Morgan Suarez, to take a 10-7 lead into the second quarter.

Reynolds was injured on a sack in the second quarter with Charlotte trailing, 10-7. FAU would score the next 23 points before Reynolds returned in the second half.

FAU TAKES CONTROL

FAU took a 17-7 lead on its first possession following Reynolds’ injury to go ahead 17-7 on a two-yard run by QB N’Kosi Perry. After an FAU field goal, the Owls added a pick-six in the final minute on a tipped pass from James Foster to increase the lead to 26-7.

A 30-yard TD pass capped a 9-play, 75-yard drive to open the second half and give FAU a 33-7 lead.

DEUX BOSE

With Reynolds back at QB, Charlotte had two promising drives in the third quarter. The first reached the FAU 27, but stalled as the 49ers turned it over on downs. The next drive, an 11-play, 77-yard effort, ended with a 20-yard TD pass from Reynolds to DuBose to bring Charlotte within 20, 33-13. It was DuBose’s second TD catch of the game – the second time in as many years that he’s had a pair of TD catches in the season-opener.

FAU answered with a TD to open the fourth quarter and added a 42-yard field goal midway through the fourth to post the 30-point victory.

THE STORY CONTINUES

“This is not going to be the story of the 2022 season. Whether we won or whether we lost, this wasn’t the end of the story,” Healy added. “Just a terrible feeling. We didn’t get stops. We didn’t put the ball in the endzone. Kudos to (FAU coach) Willie (Taggart) and his players. They’ve got a great football team and made us look bad for a long time tonight.”

SOME STATS

Reynolds finished 14-of-19 for 196 yards and two TDs. DuBose finished with 89 receiving yards and two TDs while Victor Tucker had a team-high five catches for 75 yards.

S Tank Robinson led the 49er with seven tackles (0.5 TFL) while newcomers Amir Siddiq and Wayne Jones and returning linebacker Prince Bemah had six tackles. Siddiq, linebacker BJ Turner and freshman Maguire Neal each had 1.0 TFLs.

NEXT UP!

Charlotte hosts William & Mary in its home opener, Friday, at 7 p.m.

