Catawba College featured in the Princeton Review’s Best 388 Colleges

Only about 14% of the nation's 2700 four-year colleges are profiled in the guide, according to a news release.
Only about 14% of the nation’s 2700 four-year colleges are profiled in the guide, according to a news release.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College is one of the nation’s best institutions for undergraduates according to The Princeton Review’s “Best 388 Colleges for 2023.”

“The many successes of Catawba alumni indicate the high-quality education our college delivers,” said Catawba President David P. Nelson. “We’re grateful for this recognition and hope it will encourage prospective students to explore the rich opportunities Catawba College has to offer them.”

Only about 14% of the nation’s 2700 four-year colleges are profiled in the guide. The selected colleges are based on data collected from surveys of 2,000 school administrators about their institution’s academic offerings. They also review results of surveys of more than 160,000 students.

Students surveyed for the book say that Catawba’s small class sizes allow for close relationships with professors. One student said “I go to class knowing they want me to succeed.” Another said “They truly care for your success, not just in the classroom, but in life.”

Students also commented that the College provides a lot of activities and opportunities for student involvement and that the “student activities group is always doing something.”

Schools are not ranked in numerical order. Instead, the guide examines academic programs and life on campuses. It provides profiles of each school and other information to help students and their parents make decisions about where to enroll.

