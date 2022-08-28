Cabarrus County Schools begin Monday, system opens new Roberta Road Middle School

CABARRUS COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - In Cabarrus County a brand new school is opening its doors students for the first time on Monday.

Roberta Road Middle School was built for 1200 students, but will welcome about 950 on the first day of school for the 2022-2023 school year.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve as the principal of this beautiful school,” said Roberta Road Principal Kristy Bullock. “The open design and collaborative learning spaces in this school support my philosophy about student learning.”

Roberta Road Middle School is the home of the Raptors. It’s a bright and airy building that covers 190,000 square feet. This is the 9th middle school in the Cabarrus County Schools.

“The evolution of Roberta Road Middle School has finally come to fruition over the last 24 months,” said Brian Cone, Director of Architecture, Construction and Planning for CCS. “The partnership with our local design team of Yates Chreitzburg Hughes Architects of Concord has proven once again to display a level of professionalism and quality that far exceeds even our own expectations. “Couple this with the incredible workmanship and management of the entire project by Shelco, LLC of Charlotte, NC and you have a recipe for one of the finest facilities completed by Cabarrus County Schools.”

Roberta Road Middle will also be home to Mandarin and Spanish language immersion. The school motto is “Work hard. Grow Together. Change The World.”

Cabarrus County Schools is expected to have 1600 more total students this year than last. 61 certified teachers are on staff at Roberta Road Middle.

There is some ongoing construction at the road and administrators are asking parents to be patient when driving to and from the school.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.