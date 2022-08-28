NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Ahead of back-to-school, CMS, health leaders remind families to vaccinate

CMS does not require a COVID-19 or Monkeypox vaccine for this school year.
Students are required to get the usual vaccines, but CMS does not include a COVID-19 or Monkeypox vaccine requirement.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As Charlotte-Mecklenburg School students head back to the classroom Monday, public health leaders and the school district are reminding parents to get their children vaccinated.

Students are required to get the usual vaccines, but CMS does not include a COVID-19 or Monkeypox vaccine requirement.

You can find state vaccine requirements here, and you can find CMS-specific vaccination guidelines here.

In a press conference Friday, CMS said they have a plan in place to prevent and respond to both COVID-19 and Monkeypox.

“We get our directives from the Mecklenburg County public health office. We continue to monitor the disease and refine our action plan for Monkeypox prevention and response. Many features of our COVID response plans are applicable to the monkeypox,” said school health specialist Treva Johnson.

At a free vaccination event at the Mecklenburg County Health Department Saturday, Dr. Raynard Washington said they are working closely with CMS to ensure safety.

“We always worry about schools as potential sources of transmission for any infectious disease, not just Monkeypox, not just COVID, not just the flu. Because we have a lot of people in a congregate setting making close contact,” he said.

Mecklenburg County reports there are 282 Monkeypox cases in the state. 126 are in Mecklenburg County, plus a case involving a child.

However, experts emphasize that the general risk for this virus is low, and that it only spreads through close skin-to-skin contact.

Mecklenburg County notes they only have Monkeypox vaccines for adults. Leaders say consider getting one only if you are at high-risk and sexually active, or if you’ve been exposed to Monkeypox.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nataijah Fields (left) and Darius Hall (right) were arrested after allegedly breaking into a...
Couple claiming allegiance to ‘Moorish Nation’ arrested after squatting in NASCAR driver’s multi-million dollar mansion, authorities say
Matthews Police Chief Clark Pennington has resigned, officials confirmed.
Matthews police chief announces resignation, officials confirm
Five years after being accused of murdering his girlfriend's child, Christopher Sims has been...
Jury finds man not guilty of murdering 2-year-old more than five years after arrest
A family is pleading for community members to come forward with information about their loved...
‘Nobody wanted to talk about it’: Family pleads for community members to come forward with information about Charlotte man’s killing
Parents were informed that some students in Iredell County will not have bus service come Monday.
Parents scrambling after several Iredell-Statesville Schools bus routes put on pause

Latest News

Lancaster Motor Speedway
Man shot and killed at Lancaster Speedway during Saturday night race
One killed, another injured in Rock Hill shooting
Ahead of back-to-school, CMS, health leaders remind families to vaccinate
Ahead of back-to-school, CMS, health leaders remind families to vaccinate
CMPD investigating homicide in southwest Charlotte