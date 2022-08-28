Ahead of back-to-school, CMS, health leaders remind families to vaccinate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As Charlotte-Mecklenburg School students head back to the classroom Monday, public health leaders and the school district are reminding parents to get their children vaccinated.

Students are required to get the usual vaccines, but CMS does not include a COVID-19 or Monkeypox vaccine requirement.

You can find state vaccine requirements here, and you can find CMS-specific vaccination guidelines here.

In a press conference Friday, CMS said they have a plan in place to prevent and respond to both COVID-19 and Monkeypox.

“We get our directives from the Mecklenburg County public health office. We continue to monitor the disease and refine our action plan for Monkeypox prevention and response. Many features of our COVID response plans are applicable to the monkeypox,” said school health specialist Treva Johnson.

At a free vaccination event at the Mecklenburg County Health Department Saturday, Dr. Raynard Washington said they are working closely with CMS to ensure safety.

“We always worry about schools as potential sources of transmission for any infectious disease, not just Monkeypox, not just COVID, not just the flu. Because we have a lot of people in a congregate setting making close contact,” he said.

Mecklenburg County reports there are 282 Monkeypox cases in the state. 126 are in Mecklenburg County, plus a case involving a child.

However, experts emphasize that the general risk for this virus is low, and that it only spreads through close skin-to-skin contact.

Mecklenburg County notes they only have Monkeypox vaccines for adults. Leaders say consider getting one only if you are at high-risk and sexually active, or if you’ve been exposed to Monkeypox.

