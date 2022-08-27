NC DHHS Flu
Three years after liver transplant, two sisters remain inseparable

“Be like my sister. Have that heart.”
Annie Burris and LaTrenda Martin are sisters that are inseparable in more ways than one.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Annie Burris and LaTrenda Martin are sisters that are inseparable in more ways than one.

When Burris’ battle with a progressive auto-immune disease threatened her life three years ago, she needed a new liver.

It was Martin who offered to undergo the surgery.

“I didn’t have a second thought on doing it. I was meant to do it,” Martin said.

Three years later, Burris, a legally-blind motivational speaker, said she owes her sister her life.

“To actually wake up from that surgery and realize I’m still here. And I owe it to her because she was brave enough to take that chance,” Burris said.

“For my grandchildren to see me, and me not be a memory for them...that means the world to me,” she added.

Since then, Burris said she is living to the fullest. She has written a book that’s now on Amazon, continuing to be a motivational speaker, and spending lots of precious time with family.

Burris hopes others will be as brave as Martin if they are ever in a similar situation.

“Be like my sister, have that heart,” she said.

