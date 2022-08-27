Three years after liver transplant, two sisters remain inseparable

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Annie Burris and LaTrenda Martin are sisters that are inseparable in more ways than one.

When Burris’ battle with a progressive auto-immune disease threatened her life three years ago, she needed a new liver.

It was Martin who offered to undergo the surgery.

“I didn’t have a second thought on doing it. I was meant to do it,” Martin said.

Three years later, Burris, a legally-blind motivational speaker, said she owes her sister her life.

“To actually wake up from that surgery and realize I’m still here. And I owe it to her because she was brave enough to take that chance,” Burris said.

“For my grandchildren to see me, and me not be a memory for them...that means the world to me,” she added.

Since then, Burris said she is living to the fullest. She has written a book that’s now on Amazon, continuing to be a motivational speaker, and spending lots of precious time with family.

Burris hopes others will be as brave as Martin if they are ever in a similar situation.

“Be like my sister, have that heart,” she said.

