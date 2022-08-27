Hot Saturday with chances of isolated storms throughout day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Summer will be in full swing this weekend with above average temperatures, plenty of humidity, and the chance for a few thunderstorms.

Today: Mostly sunny & hot with spotty storms

Sunday: Few PM storms, hot & humid

Hot outlook to next week

Plenty of sunshine expected for today with high temperatures in the lower 90s for the piedmont and low 80s for the mountains. There remains a low chance of rain with spotty showers/storms in the forecast for the afternoon and evening. Overnight lows will fall to the low 70s.

High temps this week (WBTV)

Mostly sunny and hot for Sunday with a few thunderstorms developing in the afternoon, but the vast majority will stay dry. High temperatures will make it into the lower 90s.

Monday will feature continued hot temperatures in the low 90s with only a stray shower/storm for the day. Rain chances will continue to stay low through midweek with high temperatures heating up into the low to mid 90s by Wednesday. A cool down appears to come alongside a cold front by the end of the week.

Stay cool and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

