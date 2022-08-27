NC DHHS Flu
Hot Saturday with chances of isolated storms throughout day

Summer will be in full swing this weekend with above average temperatures, plenty of humidity, and the chance for a few thunderstorms.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Summer will be in full swing this weekend with above average temperatures, plenty of humidity, and the chance for a few thunderstorms.

  • Today: Mostly sunny & hot with spotty storms
  • Sunday: Few PM storms, hot & humid
  • Hot outlook to next week

Plenty of sunshine expected for today with high temperatures in the lower 90s for the piedmont and low 80s for the mountains. There remains a low chance of rain with spotty showers/storms in the forecast for the afternoon and evening. Overnight lows will fall to the low 70s.

High temps this week
High temps this week(WBTV)

Mostly sunny and hot for Sunday with a few thunderstorms developing in the afternoon, but the vast majority will stay dry. High temperatures will make it into the lower 90s.

Monday will feature continued hot temperatures in the low 90s with only a stray shower/storm for the day. Rain chances will continue to stay low through midweek with high temperatures heating up into the low to mid 90s by Wednesday. A cool down appears to come alongside a cold front by the end of the week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay cool and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

