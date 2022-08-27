NC DHHS Flu
CMPD searching for missing 82-year-old man

CMPD searching for Alexander Allison
CMPD searching for Alexander Allison(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is seeking assistance in finding an 82-year-old man that has gone missing.

Alexander Allison was last seen at his home on Tuckaseegee Road in Charlotte and suffers from cognitive impairment. He may seem lost or confused.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. He is short of stature, approximately 5-foo-5, very slim, and walks very slowly, and is known to smoke cigarettes. Allison has gray hair, is partially bald and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Allison’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. 

