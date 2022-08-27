CMPD investigating homicide in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Saturday morning.

According to police, the incident took place on Cherrycrest Lane in southwest Charlotte sometime around 7:43 a.m.

When officers arrived, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details are limited right now and WBTV will provide updates once available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

