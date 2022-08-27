NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Agents seize $7.8 million worth of liquid meth in drug bust operation

Authorities say two men have been arrested in a $7.8 million meth lab bust in Georgia.
Authorities say two men have been arrested in a $7.8 million meth lab bust in Georgia.(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Jamarlo Phillips and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Authorities in Georgia say a tip helped them bust a multimillion-dollar meth lab this week.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the lab was equipped to manufacture crystal methamphetamine and was located in a horse stable.

WGCL reports agents began investigating after they were informed about suspicious activity at the property. They executed a search warrant and discovered an active methamphetamine conversion lab inside one of the buildings.

Agents with the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office said they recovered 255 gallons of liquid methamphetamine solution and 5 kilograms of finished crystal meth.

Officials said with the amount of liquid methamphetamine solution found, the lab was likely capable of producing more than 700 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, with a street value of at least $7.8 million.

According to authorities, 34-year-old Dustin Burgess and 30-year-old Uriel Mendoza were arrested and are facing several drug-related charges.

Due to the size of the lab, agents said they contacted the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Clan Lab Team to help collect evidence and dispose of hazardous materials.

Copyright 2022 WGCL Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nataijah Fields (left) and Darius Hall (right) were arrested after allegedly breaking into a...
Couple claiming allegiance to ‘Moorish Nation’ arrested after squatting in NASCAR driver’s multi-million dollar mansion, authorities say
The report said an investigation revealed a 77-year-old patient went to New Hanover Regional...
Patient dies after waiting 5+ hours in hospital’s emergency department, regulators say
An investigation is underway after a deadly camper fire Sunday night in Rowan County.
Deadly camper fire in Rowan County now being ruled a homicide, officials say
Parents were informed that some students in Iredell County will not have bus service come Monday.
Parents scrambling after several Iredell-Statesville Schools bus routes put on pause
Matthews Police Chief Clark Pennington has resigned, officials confirmed.
Matthews police chief announces resignation, officials confirm

Latest News

FILE - Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the media during...
Abrams, Georgia Dems call midterms ‘unfinished business’
Silverstone Auctions' classic car specialist Arwel Richards polishes the 1985 Ford Escort RS...
Diana’s car auctioned as 25th anniversary of her death nears
The search warrant affidavit used for the FBI's raid on Former President Trump's Florida home...
Trump search: What may come next in inquiry with legal peril
CMPD searching for Alexander Allison
CMPD searching for missing 82-year-old man