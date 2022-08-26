Which new 2023 Toyotas are coming to Toyota of N Charlotte?

2023 is a big year when it comes to Toyota. Not only are we getting several all-new models here at Toyota of N Charlotte, but we’re also about to see a slew of special editions, redesigns, and new performance options in our lineup. We’re breaking down the new 2023 Toyotas headed our way - read on.

Which of these 2023 Toyotas will you put in your driveway?

2023 Toyota bz4X: Toyota’s first ever all-electric car is headed to Toyota of N Charlotte this fall, and we can’t wait to get behind the wheel. The 2023 Toyota bz4X will offer a clean and efficient way for drivers to get around town, as well as top-of-the-line technology inside the cabin, all-wheel drive capabilities, and a convenient range of 252+ miles.

2023 Toyota Sequoia: People are HYPED about this one and we can’t blame them. The 2023 Toyota Sequoia is sporting a much-needed, long-awaited redesign for the new model year, bringing sleek and sporty style mixed with off-road capabilities to the table. It’ll offer hybrid capabilities, 437 horsepower, towing abilities of almost 10,000 lbs, and seating for eight.

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid: The 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross was well-received from the get-go, but we have a feeling that the newest model will be even more popular. This crossover will receive the hybrid treatment for the 2023 model year, bringing all-wheel drive capabilities and 37 mpg combined to a Toyota dealership near you.

2023 Toyota GR Corolla: Another big addition to the Toyota lineup is the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla. People were not happy that the GR Yaris was only available in Europe, and this is Toyota’s answer - an all-new Gazoo Racing edition hatchback. It’ll showcase a 1.6L 3-cylinder engine that produces 300 horsepower and have all the qualities you want to hit the track. Plus, a special Morizo Edition model will be up for grabs in limited quantities.

2023 Toyota 4Runner Anniversary Edition: As of 2023, the N Charlotte Toyota 4Runner will officially be 40 years old. To celebrate, Toyota has designed a special 40th Anniversary model that will offer special 17” bronze wheels and badging, a heritage grille, and more. Only 4,040 will be available for sale, so don’t miss out.

2023 Toyota GR 86 Special Edition: A new special edition model of the popular Toyota GR 86 will be out in 2023, bringing a new paint hue called Solar Shift as well as black chrome exhaust tips and 18” black alloy wheels. Only 860 models will be produced so don’t delay if you want to put one in the driveway!

Get updates on your favorite 2023 Toyotas from Toyota of N Charlotte

