West Rowan Middle extends temporary closure after microbial growth found in school

Students will continue virtual learning until at least Sept. 9.
West Rowan Middle School will remain temporarily closed until at least Sept. 9.
West Rowan Middle School will remain temporarily closed until at least Sept. 9.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - In a message sent to families on Thursday, West Rowan Middle School announced that it will be extending its temporary closure after a microbial growth was found last week.

The message sent out Thursday night was also posted online, and said that the school will continue virtual learning until at least Sept. 9.

In the update, Principal Lydia Richmond said that the extension is to allow time for the school to be ‘thoroughly cleaned and sanitized,’ and that ‘we are working to get our students back to the WRMS building as quickly and as safely as possible.’

The status of the building will be re-evaluated on Sept. 6, and another update will be issued that week.

According to the principal’s message, athletic games and practices will continue, although student-athletes will not have access to locker rooms.

An informational webinar will be held Friday, Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. Those interested in attending can join the meeting here. It will be recorded for those who wish to listen, but cannot join. Questions can be submitted for the webinar here.

The school website will continue to provide updates as it works to reopen.

