NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Rolling on: Empowering youth through cycling

Give broken or worn-out bikes to The Charlotte Re-Cyclery, a resource for bicycle education and autonomy.
Riding, knowing and repairing a bike - the Charlotte Recyclery is helping community members get a hands-on education.
By Cheri Pruitt and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Don’t toss out that bike. Give broken or worn-out bikes to The Charlotte Re-Cyclery, a resource for bicycle education and autonomy. The community bike shop offers equipment to purchase and trained mechanics to keep your bike needs rolling.

All proceeds from The Charlotte Re-Cyclery goes towards Trips for Kids Charlotte and its programs. The funds help underserved youth have cycling experiences and empower individuals through bicycle learning.

Trips for Kids Charlotte offers Bike Break Down events on the first Saturday of every month from 11:00-1:30 pm at the Charlotte Innovation Barn. These free events teach the circular bike economy, basic bike components, and tools needed to break down the bike to its frame.

Related: iCan Bike Camp: Making sure every child can enjoy riding a bike

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the emergency vehicle could not get to the drowning call quickly because the two...
Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies searching for two dirt bikers who ‘purposefully’ slowed EMS car going to drowning child call
It's the second fatal motorcycle crash in the last five days in Rowan Co.
One person killed in motorcycle crash in southern Rowan Co.
A black bear is on the loose Thursday night in Clover, S.C.
Bear spotted in York County, officials urge the public to avoid it
A car chase led authorities through Rowan County on Wednesday afternoon.
Man taken into custody after car chase ends in Rowan County
Louis "Louie" Mottola
Found: CMPD ends search for man last seen at Atrium hospital