Railroad Heritage weekend explores locomotive history

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Woot! Woot! The 2022 Railroad Heritage Weekend is an annual event celebrating the heritage and history of “Tweetsie” steam locomotives at Tweetsie Railroad in Blowing Rock.

The number 12 “Tweetsie is over 100 years old and originally ran on the East Tennessee and Western North Carolina Railroad (ET&WNC). Number 190 “Yukon Queen will be 80 years old next year and previously ran on Alaska’s White Pass and Yukon Railway (WPY).

This weekend attendees will experience train tours, see equipment that keeps the locomotives chugging, and photograph the locomotives.

All activities are included in Tweetsie Railroad’s regular daily admission price of $58 for adults and $39 for kids. Passengers will need to pay an additional five dollar donation to ride the special 1870s vintage No. 5 Coach Car.

