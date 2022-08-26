Pink Cupcake Walk Survivor Story: Amanda Thomas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Last year Amanda Thomas was at our Pink Cupcake Walk simply because she felt she should be. To support women in general.

She’s a 44-year-old working mother of two who lives in Union County. She emailed today and said this year, she signed up for different reasons.

This past June, she was diagnosed. The diagnosis came after her annual mammogram found a mass. Turned out to be Stage 1B Invasive Ductal Carcinoma.

“All three of my previous mammograms were clear,” Amanda said. “The past three months have been a blur of doctors, nurses, consults, MRI’s, a surgery, and treatments. All that to say, this year I’ll be walking on October 1 for myself, my daughter, and any participant, survivor, thriver, or fighter, who needs a support system.”

I’ve been posting a lot about the Pink Cupcake Walk this week because it’s currently $30 to register (you do get a 2022 team t-shirt for that fee!), but it jumps to $35 this Friday at 11:59 p.m.

You can still register after Friday, but if anyone knows they’ll be there in October with us, don’t want them to miss the “early-bird” discount.

Amanda’s story shows the importance of consistent annual mammograms. She has no family history. She didn’t feel a lump. She had no symptoms. She’s young. Yet, a routine mammogram turned into surgery, radiation, five years of hormone therapy medication…and it saved her life.

“Where would I be next year if I had canceled that appointment?” she asked. “I am thankful, grateful and blessed to be part of the Pink Cupcake Walk this year again, with different motivation.”

SIGN UP TO JOIN US, HERE >>> https://tinyurl.com/PCWTeamMolly.

Can’t wait to meet you, Amanda. Your journey is a testimony to every woman reading this right now: Get your annual mammogram.

- Molly

