Parents scrambling after several Iredell-Statesville Schools bus routes put on pause

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Parents in Iredell County are scrambling to find transportation to and from school just days before the new school year begins.

This is specifically the case for parents of students at Lake Norman High School, who were informed Thursday night students won’t have bus service come Monday.

Once again, it all comes down to not having enough school bus drivers.

Related: Fort Mill, S.C. school bus routes double up due to driver shortage

It’s a problem in several districts, but at Lake Norman High School, it’s so bad the district sent parents an email Thursday night.

That email said several bus routes will not be operating until further notice because of a shortage of bus drivers.

This will impact morning routes for buses 63, 91, and 375, as well as afternoon routes for all of those buses, including bus 62 and bus 394.

The morning bus route for bus 31 will now be bus 98 and will run 30 minutes later.

The WBTV newsroom was inundated with emails from frustrated parents who say the timing of this leaves them scrambling to figure out how their students will get to school come Monday morning.

WBTV is reaching out to those parents as well as school district officials and will be following this story throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.