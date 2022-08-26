One killed in motorcycle crash on S.C. 72 in Chester County
CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Chester County.
Troopers said it happened around 9:20 p.m. Thursday on S.C. 72, about seven miles north of Chester.
According to the SCHP, the driver of the motorcycle went off the road and hit a ditch.
The driver was taken to the hospital, where they died, troopers said. The victim’s identity was not immediately available.
