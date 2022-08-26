NC DHHS Flu
One dead, one injured in crash on I-85 S. in west Charlotte

Two of the four lanes of I-85 South are closed as of 4:30 a.m. while troopers investigate.
That crash happened just after 3 a.m. Friday on I-85 South between Freedom Drive and Billy Graham Parkway.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person is dead and another injured after a crash on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte, authorities said.

That crash happened just after 3 a.m. Friday on I-85 South between Freedom Drive and Billy Graham Parkway.

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said it appears the driver lost control and rolled an SUV.

Two of the four lanes of I-85 South are closed as of 4:30 a.m. while troopers investigate.

Check back for more information as it comes in.

