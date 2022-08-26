‘Nobody wanted to talk about it’: Family pleads for community members to come forward with information about Charlotte man’s killing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It has been four months since the killing of 29-year-old Brandon Adams-Jones.

On April 21, 2022, around 10:43 p.m., Adams-Jones was walking down the street in the Ponderosa neighborhood on Markland Drive when he was shot and killed.

Police say it was a drive-by shooting.

Adams-Jones’ family is still committed to finding the person(s) responsible for killing their loved one. Tamaira Jones, Adams-Jones’ mother, spoke to WBTV in a recent interview. She spoke fondly of her son and his personality.

“He liked to be silly all the time, like he loved to make people laugh. Everybody always remembered him for his smile,” said Jones.

She said she was devastated when she found out that her son had been killed.

“I never in a million years thought that I would get that phone call,” said Jones.

The grieving mother explained that her family has been frustrated with the fact that no one has been charged for the killing. She said that more people from the Ponderosa neighborhood need to speak up about what happened.

“When they questioned the neighborhood, everybody acted like they didn’t know anything. Nobody wanted to talk about it,” said Jones about the investigation.

Police have confirmed that they need more people to come forward with information about the homicide. Jones said she is confident that more people know who is responsible for her son’s killing and have refused to come forward.

“My son was the only that got shot and there was a lot of people out here and he was the only one that got shot,” Jones explained. “They need to speak up. You don’t have to give your name. You don’t have to show your face, but you at least can tell us who done this and why.”

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.