Matthews police chief resigns, effective Friday, mayor confirms

Chief Clark Pennington has resigned from the Matthews Police Department.
Matthews Police Chief Clark Pennington has resigned, officials confirmed.
Matthews Police Chief Clark Pennington has resigned, officials confirmed.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - The chief of the Matthews Police Department, Chief Clark Pennington, has resigned from the department, officials said on Friday.

Matthews Mayor John Higdon confirmed that Pennington handed in his resignation letter, and that it takes effect today.

Higdon said Pennington is pursing a job outside of law enforcement, but did not have any further details.

The town is preparing a press release, where more information will be shared.

This is a developing story.

