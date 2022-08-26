NC DHHS Flu
Man arrested after allegedly exchanging sexually-explicit images with 13-year-old girl

The investigation began on June 12 and led detectives to Loudoun County, Va.
Joshua Spencer Howard was arrested and is charged with first-degree sexual exploitation of a...
Joshua Spencer Howard was arrested and is charged with first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested after allegedly exchanging sexually-explicit images with a 13-year-old girl.

The case began on June 12, 2022, when detectives with the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office received a report involving the sexual exploitation of a minor.

The girl’s parents discovered that she was engaging in sexual conversation with an adult male on an instant-messaging social platform.

An investigation was launched, and investigators discovered that the man was sending and capturing images of child pornography and sending the images back to the juvenile victim.

Investigators identified the male suspect as Joshua Spencer Howard, a resident of Chantilly, Va.

A warrant for Howard’s arrest on account of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor was issued on Aug. 22. On Aug. 24, detectives from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office went to Loudoun County, Va. to participate in a search warrant of Howard’s home.

Following the execution of the search warrant, Howard was arrested and processed at the Loudoun Adult Detention Center.

Howard is being held without bond and is awaiting extradition to Cabarrus County.

Detectives with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

Related: Four-month long investigation leads to sex crimes charges

