NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Israeli defense minister in US to discuss Iran nuclear talks

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz is pictured at the White House in this photo from Jan. 27,...
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz is pictured at the White House in this photo from Jan. 27, 2020.(Shealah Craighead / White House)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s defense minister said Friday it was important to maintain capabilities for “defensive and offensive purposes” as he met with a senior U.S. official to reiterate Israel’s opposition to an emerging nuclear deal with Iran.

Israel is staunchly opposed to efforts by world powers to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement and says it will not be bound by the accord currently being discussed. Neither Israel nor the United States have ruled out military action to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, meeting with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, said Israel opposes the emerging agreement, which has not yet been finalized or released to the public.

Gantz “emphasized the importance of maintaining and advancing operational capabilities for both defensive and offensive purposes in (the) face of Iran’s nuclear program as well as its regional aggression,” a Defense Ministry statement said.

“This is regardless of the discussion surrounding the agreement,” it added.

A U.S. statement said the two officials discussed the “U.S. commitment to ensure Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon, and the need to counter threats from Iran and Iran-based proxies.”

Israel is widely believed to have acquired nuclear weapons decades ago but has never acknowledged having them.

Iran insists its nuclear program is for purely peaceful purposes. Under the 2015 agreement with world powers, it curbed its nuclear activities and allowed expanded monitoring of its facilities in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

Then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from the deal in 2018 and restored crippling sanctions on Iran, which then began ramping up its nuclear activities.

Experts say Iran has enriched enough uranium up to 60% purity — a short technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90% — to make one nuclear weapon should it decide to do so. However, Iran still would need to design a bomb and a delivery system, which would likely take months.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the emergency vehicle could not get to the drowning call quickly because the two...
Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies searching for two dirt bikers who ‘purposefully’ slowed EMS car going to drowning child call
It's the second fatal motorcycle crash in the last five days in Rowan Co.
One person killed in motorcycle crash in southern Rowan Co.
A black bear is on the loose Thursday night in Clover, S.C.
Bear spotted in York County, officials urge the public to avoid it
A car chase led authorities through Rowan County on Wednesday afternoon.
Man taken into custody after car chase ends in Rowan County
Louis "Louie" Mottola
Found: CMPD ends search for man last seen at Atrium hospital

Latest News

A grieving mother says she was scammed out of funeral money while burying her son.
Scammers take money from grieving mother burying son: ‘I’m sitting here crying’
Surveillance video shows the girl screaming for her parents.
Attempted child abduction caught on camera
An investigation is underway after a deadly camper fire Sunday night in Rowan County.
Deadly camper fire in Rowan County now being ruled a homicide, officials say
Joshua Spencer Howard was arrested and is charged with first-degree sexual exploitation of a...
Man arrested after allegedly exchanging sexually-explicit images with 13-year-old girl
Surveillance video shows the girl screaming for her parents.
Attempted child abduction caught on camera