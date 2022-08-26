Heat, humidity, chance for afternoon storms on tap for Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The heat and humidity will return today through the weekend along with chances for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Today: Very warm, humid, PM storms

Weekend Outlook : Hot, PM scattered showers and storms

Monday: Hot and humid, isolated PM storms.

After kicking off this Friday with some areas of fog, we will spend the balance of the day partly cloudy and much warmer than yesterday. In the late afternoon hours, there will be a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will range from the upper 70s in the mountain to the upper 80s across the Piedmont.

We'll see a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms late Friday afternoon. (Source: WBTV)

Tonight looks mild and muggy with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

This weekend will be hot and humid with chances for some isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

This pattern of hot and humid days - along with chances of thunderstorms in the afternoon - will continue for the start of next week. On Monday and Tuesday, there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Otherwise expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the lower 90s.

