Former Rowan County deputy facing assault charges months after termination

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A former Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been charged, months after he allegedly assaulted multiple people while on duty.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by WBTV, Tyler Luby is being charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, along with two counts of simple assault.

Luby was fired in November 2021 after he faced excessive-force allegations stemming from a Nov. 16 incident in Salisbury involving a vehicle pursuit with driver Jeffrey Wayne Massey, and a passenger, Michelle Hamby.

Deputies said that when they attempted to perform a traffic stop on Massey, he dragged a deputy approximately 50 feet, causing injuries to various parts of the deputy’s body.

A high speed pursuit then followed as deputies tried to stop Massey and Hamby. Deputies noted that they saw numerous items being thrown out of Massey’s car windows during the pursuit. The pursuit extended for approximately 20 miles with speeds reaching 120 mph.

Once deputies and state troopers were able to bring Massey’s vehicle to a stop, they say he tried to run on foot, but was quickly apprehended.

The allegations against Luby said that he used excessive force on Massey following the arrest.

The warrant for Luby’s arrest says that he “unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did assault Jeffrey Wayne Massey with a flashlight, a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury.”

It also alleges that Luby assaulted another man with a flashlight, prompting the second assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Luby is facing two additional simply assault charges, alleging that he forced Hamby to the ground and struck her body with his knee, and that he hit another man in the head with a closed fist, before striking his body with a flashlight.

The sheriff’s office placed Luby on administrative leave on Nov. 18, two days after the alleged incident with Massey, before firing him on Nov. 30.

It then contacted the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) to investigate the excessive-force allegations.

