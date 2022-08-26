First responders escort young girl to candy store after loss of brother

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders across the Tri-County area went beyond the call of duty Thursday for a young girl who unexpectedly lost her older brother this month.

When the Charleston County girl unexpectedly lost her brother this month, deputies with the sheriff’s office reached out to find out how they could help.

The girl’s response? A trip to the candy store.

The sheriff’s office gathered up some friends from other agencies and gave her and her parents a ride to OMG! Candy Store downtown with a complete escort of motorcycles, police cars, firetrucks and EMS vehicles.

The store’s owner then provided the girl with another treat, a shopping spree!

Deputies said on Facebook that the biggest treat was seeing the young girl smile.

Members from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, St. Johns Fire District, Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department, Charleston County EMS, Mount Pleasant Fire Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Summerville Police Department and the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office all joined together to make it a special day for the girl and her parents.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.