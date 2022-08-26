NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

First responders escort young girl to candy store after loss of brother

First responders across the Tri-County area went beyond the call of duty Thursday for a young...
First responders across the Tri-County area went beyond the call of duty Thursday for a young girl who unexpectedly lost her older brother this month.(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders across the Tri-County area went beyond the call of duty Thursday for a young girl who unexpectedly lost her older brother this month.

When the Charleston County girl unexpectedly lost her brother this month, deputies with the sheriff’s office reached out to find out how they could help.

The girl’s response? A trip to the candy store.

The sheriff’s office gathered up some friends from other agencies and gave her and her parents a ride to OMG! Candy Store downtown with a complete escort of motorcycles, police cars, firetrucks and EMS vehicles.

The store’s owner then provided the girl with another treat, a shopping spree!

Deputies said on Facebook that the biggest treat was seeing the young girl smile.

Members from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, St. Johns Fire District, Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department, Charleston County EMS, Mount Pleasant Fire Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Summerville Police Department and the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office all joined together to make it a special day for the girl and her parents.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the emergency vehicle could not get to the drowning call quickly because the two...
Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies searching for two dirt bikers who ‘purposefully’ slowed EMS car going to drowning child call
It's the second fatal motorcycle crash in the last five days in Rowan Co.
One person killed in motorcycle crash in southern Rowan Co.
A car chase led authorities through Rowan County on Wednesday afternoon.
Man taken into custody after car chase ends in Rowan County
Louis "Louie" Mottola
Found: CMPD ends search for man last seen at Atrium hospital
A black bear is on the loose Thursday night in Clover, S.C.
Bear spotted in York County, officials urge the public to avoid it

Latest News

The crash happened Thursday night in Chester County, S.C.
One killed in motorcycle crash on S.C. 72 in Chester County
Parents were informed that some students in Iredell County will not have bus service come Monday.
Parents scrambling after several Iredell-Statesville Schools bus routes put on pause
Team TruBlue is hosting its annual community event on Saturday.
‘We are family’: Annual event continues to promote love, unity in Charlotte community
Troopers are investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 85 South near the Billy Graham Parkway.
One dead, one injured in crash on I-85 S. in west Charlotte