Deadly camper fire in Rowan County now being ruled a homicide, officials say

The fire was reported just before 10 p.m. on St. Peter’s Church Road.
An investigation is underway after a deadly camper fire Sunday night in Rowan County.
An investigation is underway after a deadly camper fire Sunday night in Rowan County.(Source: WBTV)
By Cheri Pruitt
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that took the life of one person last Sunday night, authorities said.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office confirmed that the incident is now being ruled a homicide.

The victim has been identified as Michael Mitchke.

The fire was reported just before 10 p.m. at a camper on St. Peter’s Church Road near Gold Knob Road.

Officials say a passerby was driving on the road and saw the camper engulfed in flames. That person then called 911.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The Rowan County Fire Marshal’s Office and Rowan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the fire.

