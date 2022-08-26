Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to discuss plans for new school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – District leaders with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are set to lay out their plan when it comes to monkeypox.

This comes just a day after Mecklenburg County health officials confirmed a child has tested positive for the virus.

CMS is holding a news conference Friday at 10 a.m. to discuss preparations ahead of the new school year, which starts Monday.

Topics they plan to address include operations, school security, transportation, health, and academics.

WBTV will take that press conference live on the website and news app.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.