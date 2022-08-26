Big Day: Community event guides rising Kindergarteners

HUNTERSVILLE N.C. (QC Life) - Prep for early education with the annual “Countdown to Kindergarten” event at today at 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Discovery Place Kids in Huntersville.

The free community event helps rising kindergarteners to meet their teachers and learn tools for kindergarten readiness. Students will learn how to carry lunch trays, practice using scissors, literacy games, and try new skills throughout the museum.

Several community groups are part of the event. Special guest, Gus the Bus, will be out there teaching how to get on and off the bus, where to sit, and other bus safety tips.

Please register in advance at Discovery Place (blackbaudhosting.com).

