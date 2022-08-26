NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Attempted child abduction caught on camera

(Source: WLWT, RING CAMTERRY'S AUTOMOTIVE, CNN)
By Karin Johnson
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WLWT) – A stranger approached a 6-year-old girl in her own front yard Wednesday and tried to take her, according to police in Ohio.

Surveillance video shows the girl screaming for her parents.

She was throwing out garbage in front of her home when a man walking down the sidewalk approached her.

“He sees her, touches her and then starts to walk away,” the girl’s mother said. “He goes back, grabs her wrist, starts to pull her and she screams, and he lets go.”

At first, the child’s parents who were just steps away inside their home didn’t know what happened.

Their daughter came inside and told her parents that a man tried to kidnap her. The girl’s dad decided to chase after the man with his car.

“He tried to dip in and out of alleys and through people’s yards to try to get away from me,” he said. “But the only thing that kept running through my mind is that I can’t let him do this to another kid.”

Surveillance video from Terry’s Automotive shows the man trying to hide in between cars at an automotive dealer.

“I went around the other side to see where he was, and I found him sitting inside an old Dodge caravan,” the girl’s dad said.

Hamilton police said they found the man identified as Deric McPherson, 33, and charged him with abduction and gross sexual imposition.

Copyright 2022 WLWT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the emergency vehicle could not get to the drowning call quickly because the two...
Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies searching for two dirt bikers who ‘purposefully’ slowed EMS car going to drowning child call
It's the second fatal motorcycle crash in the last five days in Rowan Co.
One person killed in motorcycle crash in southern Rowan Co.
A black bear is on the loose Thursday night in Clover, S.C.
Bear spotted in York County, officials urge the public to avoid it
A car chase led authorities through Rowan County on Wednesday afternoon.
Man taken into custody after car chase ends in Rowan County
Louis "Louie" Mottola
Found: CMPD ends search for man last seen at Atrium hospital

Latest News

An investigation is underway after a deadly camper fire Sunday night in Rowan County.
Deadly camper fire in Rowan County now being ruled a homicide, officials say
Joshua Spencer Howard was arrested and is charged with first-degree sexual exploitation of a...
Man arrested after allegedly exchanging sexually-explicit images with 13-year-old girl
Surveillance video shows the girl screaming for her parents.
Attempted child abduction caught on camera
Gray TV White House correspondent Jon Decker reviewed the redacted affidavit submitted for the...
Gray TV's Jon Decker discusses affidavit release for Mar-a-Lago search