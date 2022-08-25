Suspect turns himself in following warrant in Caldwell County murder case

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has turned himself in after a warrant was put out for his arrest in connection with the shooting death of a man earlier this week.

Deputies with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office found 46-year-old Douglas Antonio Burgess dead inside a gray Range Rover on Harpertown Drive in Lenoir shortly after 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Burgess appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators from the sheriff’s office, along with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations and the Lenoir Police Department, began an investigation at the scene and identified a person of interest.

Yesterday, an arrest warrant was issued for 49-year-old Fredrick Alvin Patterson for an unspecified murder.

Patterson turned himself in on Thursday to the Hickory Police Department, and is now being held at the Caldwell County Detention Center without bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday in Lenoir.

