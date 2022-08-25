NC DHHS Flu
Salisbury Mayor hosts 2022 “PLAY BALL SUMMER” youth program in partnership with Major League Baseball

"I am excited to host Major League Baseball's PLAY BALL program in our community," said Mayor...
"I am excited to host Major League Baseball's PLAY BALL program in our community," said Mayor Alexander.
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander will host a free baseball and softball camp for local youth at Catawba College, Saturday, Aug. 27, as part of the United States Conference of Mayors (USCM) continued support of Major League Baseball’s (MLB) “PLAY BALL SUMMER” initiative.

The program focuses on the fun nature of baseball, and encourages an active and healthy lifestyle for kids in all communities.

“I am excited to host Major League Baseball’s PLAY BALL program in our community,” said Mayor Alexander. “It is so important to teach our kids about healthy lifestyle habits and encourage them to get active. What better way than with baseball and softball? We owe a debt of gratitude to Catawba College’s baseball and softball coaches and team members for providing the equipment, the fields and leadership to make this event happen for our youth. We look forward to seeing you there, so be sure to register now.”

Salisbury boys and girls, aged seven to 15, will receive instruction from the Catawba College baseball and softball teams at the campus’ Newman park baseball field at 598 Summit Ave., from 9 a.m. until noon. Free transportation will be provided from Hall Gym, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Pre-registration is recommended by calling (704) 638-5286.

This summer, mayors across the country, as part of USCM, are implementing the PLAY BALL initiative with the goal of exposing children to the “national pastime” and providing a fun opportunity to remain active throughout the summer and into the fall.

