Rep. Ted Budd announces $625,000 grant to Rowan County to fight drug abuse

The grant was from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) National Center for Injury Prevention & Control.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - In a press from his office, Congressman Ted Budd announced a significant grant that Budd says will be used to fight drug abuse in Rowan County.

Budd announced a $625,000, 5-year continuation grant award from the Drug Free Communities (DFC) Support program for the Rowan County Youth Services Bureau.

The grant was from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) National Center for Injury Prevention & Control.

“I’d like to congratulate Rowan County Youth Services Bureau on securing this grant funding. YSUP Rowan does tremendous work to help keep kids away from harmful drugs so they can stay healthy and safe. I will always do everything I can to help end the scourge of drug abuse in our communities,” Budd said in a statement.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to continue our important work of youth substance use prevention.” said Karen South Jones, Executive Director of the Rowan County Youth Services Bureau. “Now, more than ever, we need to ensure that our community uses a holistic, collaborative and comprehensive approach to keep our young people from using and misusing substances.”

Budd’s office also provided the following information as background:

  • On July 9, 2020, Rep. Budd led a 35 member coalition to introduce the bipartisan Drug-Free Communities Pandemic Relief Act, which helped local communities receive Drug Free Communities grants during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • On February 11, 2021, Rep. Budd accepted the Congressional Leadership Award from the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America. The award is presented to Congressional leaders in recognition of their sustained commitment as a champion for drug demand reduction and community based substance use prevention.
  • On December 8, 2021, the Budd-sponsored Opioid Prescription Verification Act, passed the House. The bill helps pharmacists identify and report bad actors who attempt to “pharmacy shop” and stock up and deal in controlled substances.
  • On October 20, 2021, the Budd-sponsored State Opioid Response Grant Authorization Act passed the House. The bill expanded the State Opioid Response Grant Program to include the battle against all substance abuse, and extended the program until FY 2027.
  • On March 7, 2022, Rep. Budd introduced the bipartisan Save Americans from the Fentanyl Emergency (SAFE) Act. The bill permanently schedules all fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I drugs.

