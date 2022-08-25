Person suffers life-threatening injuries during stabbing in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was injured during a stabbing in east Charlotte on Thursday afternoon, officials have confirmed.

The incident happened in the 1200 block of Thomas Avenue in the Plaza Midwood area around 12:56 p.m.

Medic confirmed that the victim was transported to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

Related: Gastonia man arrested after fatal stabbing on Belfast Drive

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.