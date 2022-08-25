NC DHHS Flu
Person suffers life-threatening injuries during stabbing in east Charlotte

The incident happened in the 1200 block of Thomas Avenue on Thursday afternoon.
One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries due to a stabbing on Thursday afternoon.(Source: MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was injured during a stabbing in east Charlotte on Thursday afternoon, officials have confirmed.

The incident happened in the 1200 block of Thomas Avenue in the Plaza Midwood area around 12:56 p.m.

Medic confirmed that the victim was transported to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

