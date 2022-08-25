Lawsuit: Former Belk executives, GameStop conduct ‘coordinated raid’ on senior employees

NC DHHS Flu
The lawsuit names former Belk CEO Nir Patel, former senior vice president of supply chain Tim May and GameStop itself as defendants.
Belk has filed a federal lawsuit against its former CEO and another employee, accusing the two of trying to poach employees over to GameStop.
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-based retail giant Belk has sued two of its former top executives, accusing them of stealing confidential information and using it to lure employees to GameStop.

The lawsuit, filed this week in federal court, names former Belk CEO Nir Patel, former senior vice president of supply chain Tim May and GameStop itself as defendants in the legal action.

According to the suit, Patel, who resigned as Belk’s CEO in May after accepting a position as GameStop’s chief operating officer, started soliciting some of the department store chain’s most senior employees to resign and join him at his new company.

Attorneys for Belk say Patel did this despite agreeing not to solicit, recruit or hire company employees for a 12-month period after his departure.

Read the full lawsuit here

Court documents state that GameStop “actively assisted and encouraged Patel’s unlawful solicitation,” despite being aware of his non-solicitation agreement with Belk.

“Patel’s wrongful solicitation is not an isolated incident. Rather, Patel’s and GameStop’s repeated efforts to recruit Belk’s senior management are part of a coordinated raid on Belk’s key employees,” the lawsuit states.

May, one of the former Belk employees that Patel and GameStop poached, is accused of stealing employee compensation information shortly before his departure, the lawsuit states.

That information, repeatedly sent to the defendant’s personal email address, was for hundreds of Belk employees, including those who reported directly to May, Belk’s attorneys allege.

“Such information is, of course, invaluable to Patel and GameStop in their scheme to raid Belk’s employees, by enabling them to tailor their offers to match or exceed the current compensation of any Belk employees whom they attempt to solicit,” the lawsuit states.

Belk has requested a jury trial, an order for the defendants to cease using confidential information and recruiting employees, unspecified damages and attorneys’ fees.

When asked for comment, Belk referred WBTV to owner Sycamore Partners, whose counsel said the company has no comment.

An attempt to reach GameStop officials was unsuccessful as of Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

