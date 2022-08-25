‘It was shocking’: Homeowner discovers bullet holes, surveillance camera captures apparent shooting

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A homeowner in Gaston County is hoping someone comes forward after she says shots were fired into her home.

“It was shocking. You know, I had left by the grace of God. I had just left maybe 15-20 minutes before this happened,” Sondra Short said.

Short’s surveillance camera captured it all. She says the apparent shooting left six bullet holes in her home of 30 years on Trexlar Avenue.

She says it’s also an area she’s known her entire life.

The thought of kids playing outside has her worried. Thankfully, no one was injured.

“If there had been a kid here...if my grandkids had been here, because they usually stay with us on the weekends. So, you know, they could have been here, you know, and it just the thought of it happening to somebody’s kid is what really gets me,” she said.

Gastonia police confirm they were called and say they’re investigating.

“It’s just that it happens in broad daylight. We don’t know who it was, you know? It just is really shocking,” Short said. “You know it’s terrifying. I hear gunshots a lot in the area. But to have them actually pointed at my property or had I’ve been on the porch or my husband in the yard, you know? It’s never been directly at me. It happens but you never think it’s going to happen to you until it does.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gastonia Police Department.

