Housing boom in East Spencer continuing with new construction

Torbush St. in East Spencer is where you'll find several new homes.
Torbush St. in East Spencer is where you'll find several new homes.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EAST SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The building boom is continuing in the town of East Spencer. After going for more than 10 years without any new homes being built, there are now dozens of new homes either completed or going up in the small Rowan County town.

Just five days before Christmas last year, the Mayor of East Spencer said she met with a developer to give him her wish list.

“He came and he sat and talked with me and said what do you need Barbara? I said we need housing.” Mayor Mallett said.

And in the last 8 months, that’s what the town of East Spencer has gotten. Dozens of new houses, described as workforce, affordable housing. Many of the homes built by PresPro in Harrisburg.

“The opportunity is now for East Spencer if there is any opportunity,” said PresPro’s John Lambert.

“When I traveled up here at first I was like, man, where are they sending me?” said Gethin Evans, a Welshman and the project manager from PresPro. He said his first impression wasn’t good, but realized it was a great opportunity.

“Yeah, we took that leap of faith, and it’s really working out.” Evans added. “There’s other builders coming to the area as well as us.”

On a real estate web site there are multiple listings for some of these new homes with prices starting around $217,000 for a new, 1100 square foot home.

“I live in Matthews, Charlotte east, and it’s gotten so crowded, trying to get away from the crowd.” said Alma Reyes. “And I just happened to find this street and I was like, this is it, my home wasn’t even built, it was built from scratch.”

Reyes moved into her new home on Sunday, and along with new houses for new homeowners like her, many homeowners are now fixing up existing properties.

“A lot of people have cleaned up their yards, they’re painting houses, refurbishing houses so it’s revitalizing the area just by us doing our jobs and everybody ese is kind of falling with that,” Evans said.

A big distribution center for Chewy right on I-85 has spurred growth, and there’s another planned industrial park even larger that may be going in the same area. Local and state leaders have also been talking with NCDOT about the possibility of building a new exit off I-85 that would bring traffic into East Spencer.

