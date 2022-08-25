NC DHHS Flu
Highway Patrol still searching for suspect in hit-and-run that killed a Cabarrus Co. toddler

Troopers say the car was dark in color.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for help identifying the person who killed a 2-year-old and in a hit-and-run in Cabarrus County.

Troopers say an unknown dark car was headed east on NC Highway 73 at Fitzgerald Street on Aug. 12 when they hit the toddler, who had left the sidewalk and gotten into the road. The driver fled the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation and Trooper R. King is the primary investigator. Anyone with information should contact the North Carolina Highway Patrol at 704-786-2197.

