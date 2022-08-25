Growing the film industry in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The North Carolina Film Office recently announced five more television and film projects that will receive millions of dollars in support for choosing to film right here in the state.

Three of those projects are being worked on right here in our backyard. That includes a PureFlix film titled “Second Time Around.”

The film stars actress Karen Abercrombie of the movie “War Room” and Charlene Tilton of “Dallas.” It is due out this coming January.

The romantic comedy used well-known places like Moxie Mercantile, Community Matters Café and Plaza Midwood’s Memorial United Methodist Church on Central Avenue.

“Site” is another movie filming in the greater Charlotte area. It tells the story of a of man who, after experiencing a time distortion in an abandoned military test site, begins to suffer traumatic visions of other lives that somehow hold the thread to his own unraveling present.

You may also recall our friends at Axios Charlotte caught the comedic trio “Please Don’t Destroy” recently filming their Universal Pictures movie in Charlotte. While that film is untitled, they are using Mecklenburg, Gaston and Burke counties as a backdrop.

So, how does the state get these production companies to choose North Carolina to make their movies? Guy Gaster, the director of the NC Film Office, joined us to discuss the specifics.

