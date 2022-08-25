NC DHHS Flu
Fort Mill, S.C. school bus routes double up due to driver shortage

Another problem exacerbating the bus driver shortage is there are 1,600 more students riding the bus this year than last.
Currently, there are 18,000 students in the Fort Mill School District.
By Abby Theodros and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) – It’s the second week of school for students in South Carolina and in Fort Mill, a shortage of bus drivers is impacting families.

Some students are getting picked up late because drivers are having to double up on routes.

The district is short about two dozen drivers. On Fort Mill Parkway, there are about five schools on the road alone.

It’s an area that’s really built up over the last few years, meaning there are a lot more families. Currently, there are 18,000 students in the Fort Mill School District.

Another problem exacerbating the bus driver shortage is there are 1,600 more students riding the bus this year than last.

At this week’s school board meeting, district leaders got an update on the driver situation and how it’s impacting families.

“Our transportation department, we do have some double routes that we’ve had to create in several of our schools. We are up about 1,600 riders from last year to this year, which is pretty impressive,” Grey Young, assistant superintendent of student services and administration for the Fort Mill School District, said. “I mean, a lot of people are utilizing the buses, but it does cause somewhat of an issue when we’re short drivers.”

The district posted a flyer on its Facebook page in an effort to recruit drivers.

They are offering bonuses and applicants do need a commercial driver’s license, but they will be trained.

The district has more transportation details on its website.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

