Chesterfield County school bus driver cited after crash that injured 8 students

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials with the Chesterfield County School District have confirmed that a school bus crash last Friday afternoon.

The incident happened on McCaskill Road near Angelus Road around 4 p.m.

The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School. Eight students were transported to the hospital with injuries.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with SC Highway Patrol confirmed the driver of the bus was cited for driving too fast. Lee explained that the driver lost control of the vehicle before it went off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.

“I was going down the dirt road and I guess somewhere it’s been raining so much, where it’s been raining so much like the sand is so loose that my bus lost control,” the driver said in a 911 call obtained by WBTV.

An official report is processing at this time.

