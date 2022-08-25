NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Cabarrus County CVB celebrates new destination brand, Explore Cabarrus

To learn more about Cabarrus County, and begin planning an adventure, stop by the Visitor...
To learn more about Cabarrus County, and begin planning an adventure, stop by the Visitor Center at 10099 Weddington Road in Concord.(Cabarrus CVB)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau and their Board of Directors held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday morning to officially introduce and celebrate the area’s new destination brand, “Explore Cabarrus.”

“As the destination continues to expand, the transition from Visit Cabarrus to Explore Cabarrus builds on our organization’s efforts to share all the engaging stories across Cabarrus County and encourage visitors and residents alike to take part in everything this area has to offer,” said Donna Carpenter, Cabarrus County CVB President and CEO. “We look forward to sharing even more elements of the Explore Cabarrus brand in the months ahead.”

By highlighting the “US” portion of the County name and incorporating the tagline, “There’s More to Us”, the new branding focuses on the variety of experiences to discover in Concord, Harrisburg, Kannapolis, Midland and Mt. Pleasant and is guided by the Explore Cabarrus brand promise which reads:

“For those seeking a destination that they can explore at their own pace, Cabarrus County- widely known for motorsports- embodies America’s hometown spirit through five distinctive communities in one destination that are effortless to access and appeal to a diverse range of interests. From a rich history and heritage to a leading-edge culture, Cabarrus County provides an immersive getaway that enriches, delights and inspires a desire to return.”

Held at the Visitor Center in Concord, the event featured a snapshot of the new creative direction with a short video that is also available to view on the Explore Cabarrus YouTube page.

To learn more about Cabarrus County, NC and begin planning your adventure, stop by the Visitor Center at 10099 Weddington Road in Concord, call 800-848-3740, or go to www.ExploreCabarrus.com.

The new video can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rz-7s9cReeM

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville say the person appointed by the developer to...
Mooresville homeowners wrestle for control of HOA; Developer could control 17 more years
Morris took care of a mouse problem at Country Ace Hardware and made the store his home for the...
Beloved ‘store cat’ taken from hardware store’s parking lot
WBTV’s Dee Dee Gatton got answers directly from Flood about the perception he and other...
Man taken into custody in CMPD bike operation speaks to WBTV
Deputies say the emergency vehicle could not get to the drowning call quickly because the two...
Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies searching for two dirt bikers who ‘purposefully’ slowed EMS car going to drowning child call
Authorities said Wendy Cook, the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School, was shot and...
Elementary school principal found shot, killed in South Carolina

Latest News

Appalachian State students' response to Biden's loan relief plan
Appalachian State students' response to President Biden's loan relief plan
Residents at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville say the person appointed by the developer to...
Mooresville homeowners wrestle for control of HOA; Developer could control 17 more years
Customers at Common Market in Charlotte's Plaza Midwood enjoying a glass of cider.
Businesses excited about city council approval on social districts in Charlotte
The program consists of an application-based, 6-week immersive boot camp, followed by an...
Applications being accepted for Retail Lab Boot Camp for entrepreneurs in Cabarrus and Rowan