Better chance for some showers, thunderstorms on Thursday

By Elissia Wilson
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ll see better chances for some showers and thunderstorms today as a few areas of rain to our south slowly move north. Slight chances for showers will continue into the weekend but most areas will stay dry, allowing for temperatures to heat up.

  • Today:  Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, and a few storms
  • Friday:  PM scattered showers and storms
  • Saturday:  Partly cloudy, warmer, PM storms possible

A few disturbances moving across the Gulf Coast states will increase our chances for showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon. With the cloud cover, temperatures will only warm into the upper 70s in the mountains and mid-80s across the Piedmont. Later tonight, a few isolated showers will be possible otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

On Friday, there will be a chance for some hit-or-miss scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s.

Some isolated to widely scattered showers will be possible this weekend ahead of a cold front approaching from the northwest. Highs on Saturday will climb into the upper 80s; highs on Sunday will range from the mid-80s to near 90 degrees. More isolated showers and storms will be possible on Monday and Tuesday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

Elissia Wilson

