Bear spotted in York County, officials urge the public to avoid it

Police were contacted when the bear was spotted on the playground of Kinard Elementary School.
A black bear is on the loose Thursday night in Clover, S.C.
A black bear is on the loose Thursday night in Clover, S.C.(Jake Griggs via Facebook)
By Luke Tucker
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A black bear was spotted in the Town of Clover on Thursday night, the town announced in a Facebook post.

Police officers responded to the Kinard Elementary School area, at the corner of Presley and Smith streets, for a call stating that the bear was on the school playground.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been made aware of the bear’s presence.

Officials are urging local residents to avoid approaching the bear, and are also encouraging residents to take bird feeders inside tonight.

Anyone with information or concerns can contact the Clover Police Department at 803-222-9494.

