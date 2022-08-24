NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Vaccines for your child: Which should they get?

As kids head back to school, it’s important to make sure they’re up-to-date with childhood vaccines.
As kids head back to school, it's important to make sure they're up-to-date with childhood vaccines.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The new school year is here, and in the next few weeks, you’re going to have to provide proof that your child is up-to-date on all their vaccinations.

So how do you make sure they’ve got the right ones?

Dr. Sumon Bhowmick is a pediatrician with Novant Health. He joined us on QC Morning to talk about why it’s so important to keep up with the vaccine schedule, and the questions he’s hearing when it comes to the covid vaccination.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morris took care of a mouse problem at Country Ace Hardware and made the store his home for the...
Beloved ‘store cat’ taken from hardware store’s parking lot
WBTV’s Dee Dee Gatton got answers directly from Flood about the perception he and other...
Man taken into custody in CMPD bike operation speaks to WBTV
Residents at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville say the person appointed by the developer to...
Mooresville homeowners wrestle for control of HOA; Developer could control 17 more years
Authorities said Wendy Cook, the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School, was shot and...
Elementary school principal found shot, killed in South Carolina
Brooks' Sandwich House announces it will be closed on Friday, Aug. 26, for the filming of a...
Popular NoDa sandwich shop closing Friday for SNL filming