Scattered rain and storms for Thursday, with isolated storms for the weekend

First Alert Weather
By Jason Myers
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain and storms will develop for Thursday, with heavy rainfall for some folks, and dry conditions for others. Isolated storm chances develop for Friday and the weekend, with high temperatures mainly in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

  • Scattered storms for Thursday, mainly for the afternoon.
  • Isolated storm chances linger for Friday and the weekend.
  • Around 90 degrees for the piedmont, and around 80 in the mountains.

Tonight will remain partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Overnight low temperatures will cool to around 70 degrees for the piedmont, and around 60 degrees for the mountains.

7 Day Forecast

Scattered rain and storms are possible for Thursday, especially south and east of Charlotte, and across the NC mountains. Heavy rainfall could develop with any storms, yet some folks are expected to stay completely dry, since it will be scattered.

Friday will feature more isolated storms, yet most folks will stay dry. Afternoon high temperatures will range from the upper 80s in the piedmont, to upper 70s in the mountains.

A cold front will move into the region this weekend, bringing scattered rain shower and storm chances for Saturday, with high temperatures around 90 degrees for the piedmont, and around 80 degrees for the mountains. Isolated storm chances continue for Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s for the piedmont, and upper-70s for the mountains.

Isolated rain and storm chances continue for Monday and Tuesday of next week, with high temperatures around 90 degrees for the piedmont, and around 80 degrees for the mountains.

Weekend Forecast

Tropical Update: We have no organized tropical activity at this time, yet there are two weather disturbances that have a chance of developing in the coming days; one is located to the north of South America, and another weather disturbance will be moving off the coast of Africa by the end of the week. Weather data continues to show the potential for more tropical activity for the end of August and beginning of September.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy the rest of your week!

