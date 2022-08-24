Rufty-Holmes Senior Center in Salisbury looking to fill two positions

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rufty-Holmes Senior Center in Salisbury is looking to fill two positions: a Community Resource Manager, and a “CARS” coordinator.

Community Resources Manager is a full-time professional management position responsible for coordination and supervision of a comprehensive information & assistance program for Rowan County older adults.

This position supervises staff and volunteers who assist older adults; works with caregivers and family members and is responsive to the community with services. This position works with direction of the RHSC Executive Director.

Responsibilities include providing resources and assistance to Rowan County older adults and those who assist them, facilitating Rowan County SHIIP (Sr Health Insurance Information Program), Family Caregiver Support program, VITA Tax Program, Minor Home Repair Program, visiting professionals’ appointments, Supervise CARS Transportation Coordinator and work with Coordinator on quality improvements of this service, complete and document client assessments, information and data, and reports as needed, the ability to write grants, includes researching data for use in applications and completing reports, and speaking engagements and presentations to inform and educate on services available.

Qualifications include a Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university in a human service field serving adults, prior experience and current knowledge in community outreach, especially Rowan County certifications in SHIIP, Options Counseling, HPDP, Building Better Caregivers Instructor training a plus, proficiency in use of Microsoft and Google software, as well as video conferencing, ability to relate and communicate well with other staff, volunteers, older adults, and the public, ability to work independently with completion of tasks in an acceptable time frame and meet deadlines, valid NC driver’s license and clean driving record, mileage reimbursement provided, bi-lingual in Spanish is a plus.

The center is open Monday–Friday 8 am–5 pm. This position allows some ability to flex work hours or work remote, while understanding this is a service-oriented position with the need to meet in person with clients and assist Center staff.

Job benefits include health insurance with agency paying 90% of premium, paid time off, 11 paid holidays, 403b matching funds.

The position for CARS coordinator involves helping older adults needing rides to appointments with RHSC volunteer drivers willing to drive. It involves working 5-8 hours per week and is a paid position.

Skills needed include enjoying helping older adults, handling phone calls with clients, calling, emailing or texting with drivers, using a computer, work with volunteer drivers and CARS receptionists

To apply or learn more about either position, contact Ana Herrera Turpin, 704-216-7704, or agingtransitions@ruftyholmes.org, or director@ruftyholmes.org.

