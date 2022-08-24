NC DHHS Flu
Rowan County man arrested for acting as Duke Energy employee, charging customers to calibrate electrical meters

Absher charged customers $250-$400 for the calibration and he wore some sort of Duke Energy clothing while tampering with the meters.
Mark Absher
Mark Absher(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROWAN, N.C. (WBTV) - A man claiming to be a Duke Energy employee and calibrating electrical meters of customers has been arrested, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) says.

Mark Absher, 53, of Harmony, N.C. was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation conducted by the RCSO, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Duke Energy Threat Intelligence and Investigations.

An investigation began in early July after Duke Energy noticed numerous customers throughout the state were having decreased utility bills over an extended period of time. Duke Energy originally began its own investigation and found that numerous electrical meters had been tampered with.

After investigating further, Absher was identified as a suspect. Customers say he told them that he worked for Duke Energy or subcontracted and that he could assist them with their electrical bills by “calibrating” their electrical meter.

Absher charged customers $250-$400 for the calibration and he wore some sort of Duke Energy clothing while tampering with the meters.

Absher is not an employee or subcontractor with Duke Energy, and it does not appear he was ever employed by Duke Energy in any manner.

A search warrant was served at Absher’s home on Tuesday and numerous items belonging to Duke Energy were located and seized. They were directly related to the illegal tampering with the meters.

Absher is being charged with 25 counts of damage to Duke Energy equipment, 25 counts of interfering with electric meters, 17 counts of obtaining property by false pretense and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office requests for any Duke Energy customer that has contracted with Absher or anyone else for the “calibration” of their electrical meter, to please contact Duke Energy. They can also contact Detective Simmons or Detective Bare at 704-216-8700 at the RCSO.  It should also be noted that the calibration that Absher performed does make the electrical meter unsafe to the home it is connected to.

