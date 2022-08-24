Pink Cupcake Survivor: Sarah Sisk, a Survivor, Thriver and Fighter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - REMINDER: End of this week (Friday at 11:59 pm) the discount to sign up for Pink Cupcake Walk ends. At that time, the registration fee will bump from $30, to $35. So, if you know you want to join us on October 1st, sign up before Friday at 11:59 pm. You’ll be part of the team, in at the event, receive the pink cupcakes, get a 2022 #TeamMolly t-shirt, and help local charity Go Jen Go! support local breast cancer Survivors, Thrivers and Fighters.

People like, Sarah Sisk. You see her here with her husband, Robert. This Concord couple are two of our 600+ people on our team. Robert says that signing up is their way of giving back to Go Jen Go! for helping Sarah. Or, as he calls her, his “determined warrior wife.”

”Only someone who has had a loved one impacted by cancer truly understands how a world gets turned upside down,” Robert said. “Before my wife’s diagnosis our lives were as normal as any family. But during the last 3 years, my wife lost half of her income due to side effects of not being able to work after weekly chemotherapy treatments, and how that impacted her body. We have two beautiful girls that have endured so much, witnessing their mother be sick. We have done our best but had to make changes due to my wife not working, and us accruing over $340,000 in medical bills.”

Robert also said, as a husband watching his wife fight:

”My profession is helping people, but I find myself being frustrated knowing there is nothing I can do to change her course,” he said. “It has been one heck-of-a roller coaster ride, but one thing has stayed consistent: Her courage, faith, determination, and pretty smile.”

Sarah was originally diagnosed with Stage 3 Inductal Carcinoma Breast Cancer. After treatments and a double mastectomy, doctors found lymph nodes infected and called it metastatic. More chemo and radiation. After two years, and being declared “cancer-free,” she started reconstruction only to have the cancer return four months later.

”This time she is fighting for her life,” Robert said. “In July of 2021, Sarah received the toughest diagnosis: She’s now Stage 4 triple negative breast cancer, with no cure. But, she continues to fight with that grace, determination, and always, that pretty smile. Thank you for this Pink Cupcake Walk. We will be there gratefully.”

Sign up here >> https://tinyurl.com/PCWTeamMolly.

Can’t wait to meet you in October, Sarah. All 600+ of us (!!) can’t wait, and that number growing daily. WBTV News and Taste of Charlotte Festival are putting this walk on specifically to honor and lift up fighters JUST LIKE YOU.

Join us. And do so before Friday at 11:59pm if you can.

-Molly

PS: You can find more Survivor stories of people already registered on our team at www.wbtv.com/PinkCupcake

