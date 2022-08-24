NC DHHS Flu
Overnight shooting reported in Lenoir

Investigators say they have identified a person of interest.
The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday night.
The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday night.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday night.

Deputies around 11:13 p.m. responded to a shooting call off the 2100 block of Harpertown Drive in Lenoir.

When they got to the home, they found a grey Range Rover with a body inside. Police say this was a male with apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators say they have identified a person of interest and are currently attempting to find them for questioning.

[READ ALSO: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigating homicide at north Charlotte convenience store]

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-758-2324 or to remain anonymous, call the Caldwell County Crimestoppers at 828-758-8300.

